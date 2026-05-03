ORAN MUNROE IS BACK HOME

The following statement was issued by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell at the Lynden Pindling International Airport on the arrival back in Nassau of Bahamian citizen Oran Munroe after four years in a Venezuelan jail:

For Immediate Release

Government of The Bahamas Welcomes Safe Return of Bahamian National, Mr. Oran Munroe

The Government of The Bahamas is pleased to confirm the safe return of Bahamian national, Mr. Oran Munroe from Venezuela.

The Government extends its sincere appreciation for the coordinated diplomatic efforts undertaken over the course of several years, which contributed to, and culminated in, its successful resolution. This concerted effort was initiated by the Hon. Philip Davis, Prime Minister, who wrote a letter to the then President Nicolás Maduro and the now Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, seeking a release on humanitarian grounds.

Throughout this period, Mr. Munroe and his family remained strong, patient and steadfast. Their resilience serves as a meaningful reminder of the human element at the centre of consular cases such as these.

The Government further acknowledges the extraordinary efforts of HE Melanie Hilton, Ambassador of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. Ambassador Hilton whose sustained diplomatic engagement was instrumental in advancing dialogue and facilitating cooperation throughout the matter. Appreciation is also extended to the Office of the Director General and the Consular Division who contributed to the resolution of this case.

The Government of The Bahamas recognises the willingness of Acting President Delcy Rodriguez, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil and the Vice Minister for Caribbean Affairs Raul LiCausi and the Government of Venezuela to engage in dialogue in a cooperative and constructive manner. This engagement underscores the importance of diplomacy grounded in respect, dialogue, and adherence to international principles, including the rule of law, and the protection of human rights and due process.

The Government of The Bahamas remains firmly committed to safeguarding the rights and well-being of Bahamians home and abroad and will continue to engage responsibly and constructively on their behalf.

END