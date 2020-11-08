PETER TURNQUEST ATTACKS THE SHARKS AND THE TURTLES

Politicians end up sometimes saying the most stupid things. The statement by Peter Turnquest, the Minister of Finance, to the House of Assembly on Wednesday 4 November 2020 that turtles and sharks were proving to be a nuisance to fishermen ranks among some of the most stupid statements. It shows his ignorance. Maybe he was in grief having lost his mother that he was just not thinking straight. He was speaking because one of his constituents got his hand bitten by a shark while diving for a living. News flash. The natural home of sharks and turtles is the water. We do not belong there. We are interrupting their lives. While we have a legitimate right to hunt for food, sharks and turtles come with the territory. The reason both are protected is to help save the life we live. Peter Turnquest would want to have them extinct and then no doubt be singing “where have all the sharks and turtles gone” once they have been wiped out. In the book Homo Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, the author, tells us in that in every contest between the homo sapiens species and others, the others have lost. We are all the poorer for it.