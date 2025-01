PHOTO OF THE WEEK

HANDING OVER THE BATON: we have a new Commissioner of Police. Her name is Shanta Knowles and she hails from Rock Sound, Eleuthera. The handing over ceremony from Clayton Fernander to her took place on 3 January 2025 in the presence of the Governor General Cynthia Pratt and the Prime Minister Philip Davis. Congratulations and do well. Our photo of the week.