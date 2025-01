PHOTO OF THE WEEK

HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY MRS CYNTHIA DONALDSON: at her reception in the Eric Sam church hall of Ascension Church in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Cynthia Donaldson and her many friends in Grand Bahama celebrated her 90th birthday 24 January 2025. It was a huge and successful bash, surrounded by friends and family including Prime Minister Philip Davis and Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell. Her grandson Derron is in the tuxedo. Our photo of the week.