PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE PRIME MINISTER WATCHES HISTORY IN THE MAKING: The Space X deal was made to allow up to 20 landings of the booster rockets in Bahamian waters. The first of them took place last week on 17 February 2025. A party led by the Prime Minister Philip Davis and Chester Cooper, the Deputy Prime Minister watched from the Eleuthera shoreline. Our photo of the week by Kemuel Stubbs was first published in the Nassau Guardian 18 February 2025