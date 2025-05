PHOTO OF THE WEEK

THE LUCAYAN REBUILD: We extend are warmest congratulations to the government of The Bahamas on the conclusion and signing of the Heads of Agreement with Ancient Waters to redevelop the Lucayan Beach property in Freeport. After the debacle of the Grand Bahama Port Authority and Hutchison Whampoa’s perfidy, compounded by the incompetence of the Free National Movement, this is welcome news. 15 May 2025 in Freeport. Our photo of the week.