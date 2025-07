PHOTO OF THE WEEK

52 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE: The leaders of the country, headed by the Governor General Cynthia Pratt, gathered Government House to mark the occasion in the drawing room. The Prime Minister and Mrs. Davis, the Leader of the Opposition and Mrs. Pintard, the Chair of the Independence Committee Leslia Miller Brice and Mrs. Brice., Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper. Our photo of the week. 10 July 2025