PINTARD CAN’T HELP HIS NASTINESS

Photo by Steve Taylor

29 October 2025

Last week, the House of Assembly and our country was treated to another bout and dose of Michael Pintard induced nastiness and untruths. The date was Wednesday 29 October 2025. The debate was about amending a law to ensure the automatic exchange of financial information. It is one of these bills that is forced on us by our European overlords. The man spoke not one word about the bill. He spoke about everything except the bill.

Enough reached enough though when he asserted that the Government of The Bahamas had engaged in a massive proliferation of citizenships for citizens of the Dominican Republic since the PLP had come to power. He said that this was the complaint of the Spanish Wells fishermen with whom he had met.

He was asked to withdraw it and he would not. Fred Mitchell speaking on a point of order told him and the House that there is no evidence that the Government has engaged in any mass proliferation of citizenships to people of the Dominican Republic He said that the allegation was entirely false. He asked Mr. Pintard to produce the evidence that this was so. He could not do so and he would not withdraw it.

Then in his usual sneering tones he started with this stupid expression to Mr. Mitchell saying that he ought to relax and tried to introduce the tiktok lies of his candidate for Fox Hill into the debate. Mr. Mitchell again stopped him from doing so.

Across the country, this is what we face with Michael Pintard. It is a campaign of nastiness and lies. Not policy but mud and nastiness and lies. The PLP ought to brace for this as it faces him in a bye-election in Golden Gates. There will be nothing about policy but nastiness and lies.

Michael Pintard cannot help himself. The saying is that a leopard cannot change its spots.

