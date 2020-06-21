Police Are Concerned After 30 People Out On Bail For Murder Since Covid

Bahamas B2B image

Police intelligence officials are concerned about the recent decision of the Supreme Courts to let as many as 30 people charged for murder out on bail. Usually bail is granted to those on murder charges only after there is no prospect of a trial within three years. If that figure is correct, the police expect that there will a rash of revenge killings going on because the bad boys are back on the streets. The Police complain that following the Covid 19 outbreak, there has been a deluge of bail applications by criminal defendants for murder and the Courts have been rapidly granting them bail. The question the Chief Justice must ask himself is why is priority being given to non-urgent civil applications when trials for important criminal matters cannot be heard and bad boys are being let back out on the streets. Just saying.