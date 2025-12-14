RICK FOX’S CONDUCT: DISHONOURABLE & A LET DOWN

Rick Fox has let his father and family down by his conduct in The Bahamas. He is an ambassador appointed by the PLP and refuses to step down now that he is a FNM putative candidate. He is engaging instead in a polemic with the government in public. In no other country would that stand. He should be fired. But people are up to that trick. The reports are that there are folks looking to collect their lost investments and the country is asking where are the houses that were promised?