Robert Ian Mitchell Brother Of Fred Mitchell

From Facebook:

This is my brother Ian. My parents took us to Max Stubbs photo studio in Market St to take photos. Ian was fine as long as we were together but they could not get him to stay for his own solo photo. So they had me stand next to him then when he was still and the photographer ready, I was called away by my parents. That didn’t work, thus the photo you see. He was trying to jump off the stool and run to where I was standing. This must have been like 1956 or 1957. Nice memory. Today we are still inseparable having been born 15 months apart.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

12 December 2025