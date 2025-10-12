ROWDY BELINDA GETS SHUT DOWN

You have never met a more disputatious, rowdy and disgusting individual in her public persona than the President of the Bahamas Union of Teachers Belinda Wilson. We assume that she has good intentions but you always ask yourself why is she rowing all the time and rowing for what? Rowing when there is nothing to row about.

So last week she and the President of the Bahamas Public Service Union her partner in unionism Kemsley Ferguson brought out hundreds of teachers and other public servants to the streets to protest the fact that they were about to get a raise that would be reflected in their pay packet in December of this year, a raise that they did not ask for and for which the Union has not negotiated. So why the heck were they out in the streets? They couldn’t tell you even if you asked them.

This seemed to be a convenient time to take the day off. However, who was and is damaged by this constant hectoring of the public officials of the country by demonstrations by teachers. The children of the country. They were left abandoned in their classrooms without supervision. When the country now descends into chaos because post adolescent boys are acting out in robberies and murder, who then is to blame?

Female teachers are in the main the people in the classrooms. The people committing the crimes are men, young men fresh out of school. The victims of crimes against the person are mainly females. Who then is responsible when irresponsible female teachers leave the classroom because their irresponsible leader leads them on to Bay Street for nothing?

The Prime Minister Philip Davis is Prime Minister for a reason. That he has the patience of Job. Way back in the 1980s, the late Sir Lynden Pindling had had enough of this same kind of hectoring and abandoning of the classroom. He told them if you don’t get back to work, hand in the keys.

