Senator Fred Mitchell declares mockingly Minnis Rex or Minnis Imperator which in Latin means Minnis King or Minnis Emperor. But wait said the little boy: the Emperor has no clothes… calls the rental assistance programme a flam and ask if there are no new cases why is the economy shut down with no time line for reopening… Senator Mitchell explains why the PLP does not agree with a 30 day lockdown without Parliamentary review and says of Speaker Halson Moultrie: " Stupid is as stupid does. " 29 April 2020