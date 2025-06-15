SERVICE MUST IMPROVE IN GRAND BAHAMA

The Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey is predicting that if things go as planned, there will be six million tourists passing through Grand Bahama in the year 2027. Grand Bahama will need to upgrade its services significantly if the tourism product is to match expectations. Today when you go there, you will find that there is a lot to be desired in terms of service. The restaurant service is slow and often indifferent for example. There are not enough restaurants to choose from to buy food either of a specialty nature or of a fast food nature. The island must be prepared for the numbers and so entrepreneurs ought to get their houses in order. If they cannot satisfy demand now, imagine the future. The government must help of course but the traditional parochialism of Grand Bahamians must fall away.