THE DANGERS OF MPS AND SENATORS REPORTING TO WORK

At the House of Assembly on Wednesday 10 December 2025, there was quite a dangerous situation that imperiled the safety of MPs and Senators. The area is enclosed, the public square, because of the Junkanoo bleachers on the one side and barricades on the other. The police allowed demonstrators with hostile intent to get into the public square with one exit and entrance for both members and protestors. MPs and Senators must be the only workers in the country that have to run the gauntlet of hostile crowds in order to get to work. The Prime Minister Philip Davis was forced to exit the western door as a result of the hostile crowd at the eastern entrance.