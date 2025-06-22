THE FIGHTING STUDENTS AT GRADUATION

Unfortunately, there was a video going around of an affray which appears to have happened to the chagrin of the principal, the minister and the teachers, following the graduation of CR Walker’s school on Wednesday 18 June 2025. This is not surprising, though disappointing.

There ought to be criminal and academic sanctions which follow, but in this society there are often no sanctions for negative behaviour.

We also reflect on the steady diet of American generated TV nonsense and pabulum, which is offered on our local cable system.

It is simply rubbish that so many channels are featuring black or white women donned to the nines in their wigs, and in their makeup, whose stock and trade is simply to cuss and carry on like cats and dogs. Do people actually live like this in real life?

Everything is materialistic. There are no real friendships. You cannot trust anyone. Then there is the fight which all too often happens. So when you look at the video of these girls and boys in this country punching, kicking and carrying on, cussing in public places, you can see where they get this stuff from. It is a steady diet of violence, which is fed to them off these TV sets

One suggesting to the police force is perhaps that the section, which deals with them with criminal intelligence should deal with these videos of these affrays, identify the people in the affrays and charge them before the courts. The deal will be that the charges fall away after a year in anger management courses and successful academics.

The opposition wants to blame the government. Civil Society says it’s the police but the fault dear friends is that society as a whole does not accept the fact as Bob Dylan says things have changed.