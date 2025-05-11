The Filipino Foreign Minister Comes Calling

From Facebook:

Thank you to H E Enrique A Manalo, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of The Philippines for the dialogue in the margins of the COFCOR meeting in St Kitts with Caricom foreign ministers. I look forward to celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relations between our countries on 3 July 2026. I look forward to signing the memo of agreement between our two countries non labour. This will enhance our recruitment of the Filipinos who work in our country.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

9 May 2025