THE FNM’S REMARKABLE STATEMENT

This is the remarkable statement issued by Dr. Duane Sands, Chair of the Free National Movement on Thursday 12 June 2025. Incredible. It was issued after Dr. Hubert Minnis declared that he will be running in the next general election. The FNM has already announced that he will not get their nomination. It is reported that under the FNM’s constitution if Dr. Minnis runs against the party, he is automatically expelled from the party. What is remarkable about the statement is that Dr. Sands and Michael Pintard both served in the Minnis administration. So by their own statement, they condemn themselves. This should be good fodder for the PLP in its campaign:

“The Bahamian people have made their views clear on the politics and policies of the Minnis-led administration,” Sands said in a press statement.

“The FNM has listened, and we are not looking back.

“We look forward to presenting candidates who reflect our values, our vision, and the future we believe in for The Bahamas.”