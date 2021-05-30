THE FNM’S WICKED SCHEME IN EXUMA

Some PLPs have expressed the fear that given the slim majority of the win in 2017 for the PLP, the Exuma and Ragged Island seat is within the greedy sights of the Prime Minister. Hubert Minnis has publicly announced that he has his sights on Exuma. He sent Senator Jennifer Isaacs Dotson as the lamb to Chester’s slaughter. His plan is more nefarious though. The PLPs say that his supporters are boasting that with the building of the airport and the reconstruction of the roads, he will be importing 200 workers into Exuma for the long term, all FNMs and that they will help displace the PLP victory. We must be vigilant as PLPs but we say to Hubert Minnis: dream on.