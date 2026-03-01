The Funeral Of Thelma Gibson

From Facebook:

I represented the government of The Bahamas at the funeral of Bahamian descendant Thelma Vernell Anderson Gibson of Colored Town in Miami, Florida, home of the Bahamians who settled and built Miami. She was the widow of the late rector of Christ Church in Miami, a Bahamian descendant himself Fr Ted Gibson who served on the Miami City Council. Mrs Gibson was a nurse and a civil rights fighter in her own right. She left behind the Gibson Health Initiative, a non profit foundation. She was 99 at the time of her death. May she rest in peace. The funeral took place at Christ Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove where Fr. Jonathan Archer, a Bahamian is the rector.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

27 February 2026