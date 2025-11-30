THE GOLDEN ISLES BY ELECTION

Hubert Ingraham was quite sober when he spoke at the closing out rally of the Free National Movement for the Golden Isles Bye-election on Friday21 November 2025. He called the Prime Minister “my friend Brave”. He told the FNM crowd that he had advised their candidate Brian Brown not to run, to save his time and money for the general election. He told them that they should stop worrying about who the presiding officer was and concentrate on getting the vote out. He gave the extraordinary stab into the heart of Michael Pintard’s campaign by saying: you cannot tief an election in The Bahamas.

The FNM went on to lose the election. It was predictable. It turns out that less than fifty per cent of the electorate in Golden Isles showed up to vote. 41.7 per cent voted for Brian Brown (FNM); .41 per cent for Karen Butler (independent); 47.73 per cent for Darron Pickstock (PLP) and 8.9 per cent for Brian Rolle (COI).

The PLP won on plurality, the total number of opposition votes was 2005 and the total for the PLP 1873. That means that 132 more people were opposed to the PLP than for the PLP. The point here is that more people voted for the PLP than the FNM.

So the Opposition forces are making a meal out of that. Hubert Ingraham claimed that Michael Pintard did well. How did he do well? He lost the election.

The chief of the COI Lincoln Bain told his troops do not be discouraged because we will fight another day. The fact is his candidate lost the election.

The internal analysis of what has to be done by the PLP, what it all means is another thing, but in the system we have the PLP won the election.

That is the truth and that is all there is.

