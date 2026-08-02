THE HEALTH OF BAHAMIANS AND EARLY DEATHS

If you look at the stats in The Bahamas today the total average life expectancy at birth is 74.71 years. For females it is 78.33 years. For men it is 71.06 years. Clearly women are outliving men and what are some of the reasons for this? The World Health Organization (WHO) reports for 2021 the list of the leading causes of death for women: Covid 19, heart disease and strokes. For men: Covid 19, Heart disease and thirdly interpersonal violence. Violence is clearly a public health issue amongst men.