The Ides Of March

Today is the Ides of March, the date that history records was the assassination of the Julius Cesar by Roman Senators including his friend Brutus. That was 44 b c Each year there is an exchange on this day between Fred Mitchell, the Minister and Zendal Forbes. It is the exchange between the soothsayer and Caesar as he left for the Senate. The soothsayer had warned Caesar to beware of the Ides of March. Caesar as he was leaving for the Senate that morning said to the soothsayer: “the Ides of March have come.” The soothsayer responds: “aye but not yet gone.” Caesar was killed that day.