The Leaders Of Fox Hill And Their MP

From Facebook: So this is in front of the Village Store in Fox Hill at the roundabout. The store is owned by businessman Derek Davis. Here is where you will find the leaders of the Village and there are some of them: Warren Davis, Manager of the Fox Hill Community Centre and Chair of the Fox Hill Festival Committee, Jerome Brown, CEO of J and B Construction, Bishop J Carl Rahming, Pastor Emeritus St Paul’s Baptist Church. Then there’s me.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

8 September 2025