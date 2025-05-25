The Mayo Clinic Visits

From Facebook:

The iconic image every time I visit the Mayo Clinic. My first visit was 1995. Some of the doctors at the facility today were just born that year. The records show that I was 79 kilos then and now 97 kilos.OMG. Time for some munjaro. Then there’s the boot after cracking my leg in St Kitts. Back home campaign season will begin in earnest in a few weeks. Miles to go before we sleep folks and in all things still finding joy. Good family and friends. Generous colleagues and supporters. Worthy and unworthy opponents. That’s life. The song says I’ve been “a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king I’ve been up and down and over and out, and I know one thing

Each time I find myself flat on my face

I pick myself up and get back in the race” And also: ” once there was a silly old ram, thought he’d butt a hole in a damn. No one could tell that ram scram, he kept butting that damn, cause he had high hopes”. And finally from Paul Simon: ” in the clearing stands the boxer and a fighter by his trade and he carries the reminders of every glove that laid him down and cut him until he cried out in his anger and his shame ‘ I am leaving, I am leaving’ but the fighter still remains. In this life I adopt what Jay Mitchell sang : ” make up your mind whether you’re weak or you’re strong. ” Join me on 20 June 2025 at 7 p m at St Anne’s Church in Fox Hill to mark 33 years of continuous service in Parliament. By the way the doctor says that I will live until I die.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

21 May 2025