The Port Authority is Broke!

The arbitration law Lords have declared that Grand Bahama Port Authority is broke. It was not the Davis Administration, or the PLP, who said so but the distinguished arbitrators.

The company is broke because it was skillfully allowed to sell off its valuable profit-making subsidiaries and share the profits.

The law Lord’s further stated the company is left with only two streams of income: the licensing and service charges for the upkeep of Freeport. This is not enough income to continuously upkeep a modern-day City.

The Taino Beach Bridge have not been repaired and is at a standstill. The roads in East Freeport are washed out. The side streets have become unkempt and a quasi- dumping ground. Boat ramps and seawalls on the canal systems are beginning to crumble. These remedial repairs require substantial reinvestment in the Millions of dollars to set the infrastructure of the city on a solid footing.

Prime Minister Davis has called the company to account. No other leader has held these Rascals to account.

The shareholders of the GBPA in 2019 (after the passage of hurricane Dorian) demonstrated who they were to the people of the Bahamas. They were not honorable partners; collected Millions in insurance claims for the damaged Airport and shared the money amongst the partners leaving the liability of reconstruction for the taxpayers of the Bahamas. Rascals, indeed!

It was the FNM administration who allowed the Port to abrogate the Hawksbill Creek Agreement .

Today, an unrepentant Michael Pintard has become the principal cheer leader for the Grand Bahama Port Authority; a company the arbitrators have determined that its balance sheet is insolvent. Shame on you Mr. Pintard!

Felix Sands