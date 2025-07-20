THE PRESS IS FASINCATED BY ELECTIONS ONE YEAR AWAY

Fred Mitchell, Chair of the PLP, was quoted by the press from a speech that he gave at the Fox Hill PLP Branch meeting on Monday 14 July 2025 that the general election is at least one year away. The press in The Bahamas picks at every morsel. The FNM launched its candidates with an announcement of 17 lackluster figures. The Leader of their party says that 22 more will be announced shortly. The press keeps peppering the PLP about its choices. But they forget the PLP has MPs and they are all working. They also quoted the Chairman about the people who are vying for the Long Island nomination for the PLP. They are Renika Knowles. Avery Gomez, Senator Tyrell Young and Peter Cartwright. Let the games begin. It’s not as long as it was but it’s not dark yet.