THE SENSELESSNESS OF MURDER IN THE BAHAMAS

During the past week, there was a homicide on the hill atop Balliou Hill Road in a club that used to be a hangout for the Elks. We don’t know what happened inside but the video being shot showed a gun being pulled on someone. Some women appearing to try to stop a fight. Then there was a body on the ground. There was desperate CPR and next the report was three people shot and one dead. The dead man turned out to be a prison officer. Another life ended in a senseless fashion.

The week before that there was a video of an affray on Arawak Cay, the popular place for fish fry. There were scores of young men kicking and punching and stabbing. The result one man dead. From the video it appears that no one thought to call the authorities to stop the fight and no one intervened to bring order. Another senseless death.

What we find hard to understand in most of these cases is the profile of social situations where young men and women appear not to be able to go out to a watering hole or restaurant and simply have a good time. There are too many examples of things descending into fights and death and mayhem ensuing.

What are they fighting for? Inevitably it is over nonsense. Their lives are ruined forever. The dead person’s family is in a mess and the perpetrator ends up in long periods of jail time.

One suggestion is that the police ought to examine all these videos and find the persons involved in the fights and charge them before the courts and make them all subject to a protective detention order subject their good behaviour after a course of behaviour therapy. The pictures and the conduct sully the reputation of our country for peace and stability. Those taking the videos should be brought in as well.

This is the problem with the FNM’s attacks on the PLP’s policies on crime. How do you stop these individual acts of irrationality? This seems to be driving the murder stats in the country.

There is a whole lot of behavior therapy that is needed to change so much about anger management in this country.

