The Sidney Poitier Play In London

We the Bahamians went to see the performance of Retrograde at the Apollo Theatre in London about the decision taken by Sidney Poitier not to denounce Paul Robeson in order for him to get a job on TV. It was a remarkable profile of courage. We were proud as Bahamians to see the story unfold and retold. High Commissioner Paul Gomez, Ambassador Paul Rolle and Secretary General of the Commonwealth Baroness Patricia Scotland joined me. The writing was excellent by Ryan Calais Cameron. The acting powerful. Kudos to the actor Ivanno Jeremiah of Ugandan and Rwandan heritage who played Sidney. Remarkable. He regaled us after the show with his knowledge of Cat Island and Over The Hill. The show closes on 14 June 2025. If you’re in London and you’re Bahamian it’s a must see. The world can mark the manner of our bearing. Photos by Dominick Lightbourne

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

30 March 2025