THE SILINESS OF CANDIA DAMES AND THE GUARDIAN

Candia Dames is really a political trouble maker. It appears that she has an inveterate hatred of all things PLP that it is not possible to get an honest headline from that paper. Last week, she took a throwaway line in voice note to PLP partisans by Chairman Fred Mitchell that Duane Sands, FNM Chair, couldn’t really criticize the government because he did nothing to solve the power problem when he was in Cabinet,

That became major a headline for the Nassau Guardian. Saying that Fred Mitchell blamed the FNM for the total collapse of the system.

First thing is there was no attempt to blame anyone. It was simply a recitation of the facts.

The fact is that the FNM did not solve the problem when they were in office.

It was left to the PLP to solve and the PLP is solving it, pain and discomfort and all.

So we are working to solve it but then you have these little side skirmishes and fights manufactured by the editor of the Nassau Guardian that you have to find time to bat away.

Number of hits for the week ending Saturday 1 August 2026 up t midnight: 1,794,243;

Number of hits for the month of July up to Friday 31st July 2026 up to midnight: 179,537;

Number of hist fro the year 2026 up to Saturday 1 August 2026 up to midnight: 29,912,910;