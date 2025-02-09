THE SITUATION GETS WORSE IN THE U S

Donald Trump, convicted felon and Bibi Netanyahu, wanted for war crimes. They made a pact to build condos in Gaza last week in Washington.

Each week that goes by, the people of the United States are forced to admit that when they elected Donald Trump to be their president again, they got a pig in a poke. He is surrounded by rich ignorant men, not one of them black and he is moving apace to reconstruct the world as we know it and deconstruct the one that his predecessors spent so much time carefully putting together.

Mr. Trump lives with his rich friends in an alternative reality. His latest bit of foolishness is to turn the Gaza Strip into a place for condos for Israeli settlers. The alleged war criminal Bibi Netanyahu pronounced it a good plan. They both plan to drive the two million Palestinian people off their land and make them live in Jordan and Egypt.

Meanwhile the rest of the world looks on in studied horror as this tragedy unfolds.

Within America itself, he has gone from one stupid decision to the next. He has decided he is going to lock up and deport anyone who looks like an immigrant. That means black and brown people. Some of the brown people did have the nerve to be interviewed by the press to say that Mr. Trumps’s own hotels could not operate without their so called illegal labour.

But none of that has moved the U S population to outrage.

A few courageous judges have put in place stays to stop some of the worst excesses but one cannot count on any rescue ultimately from a Supreme Court which is in lock stock and barrel in their President’s back pocket.

This is what America has become.

