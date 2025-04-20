THE US AND COLLECTIVE PUNISHEMENT OF BAHAMIANS

The United States seems to have lost all its moral and ethical principles and regard for international law and norms. The actions of its government toward non-nationals grows worse every week since the change in administrations in that country. The Bahamas nor is any nation in the region, is its enemy but the United States has chosen from The Bahamas’ through Cuba and with the exception of the Dominican Republic to demonize every nation right down to Trinidad and Tobago. Suriname and Guyana are also both caught up in US their immigration policy. The latest in our country is that they do not allow the employees of the United States embassy to ride for pay, jet skis in The Bahamas. This is because there have been instances of assault by some Jet Ski operators against tourists. If you listen to them, you would think that every time you go out on the sea in The Bahamas, you’re going to be raped. Nothing about licensed and insured operations and warning people to stick with licensed operators. The latest assault in The Bahamas was a tourist using an unlicensed operator. Tourists are warned not to accept offers from unlicensed operators. Then there is this preoccupation that they have with the government of Cuba and its policies for supplying workers to the rest of the region in health care. The US calls it trafficking in persons because money is paid to the Cuban government for the services rendered by supplying doctors which money goes to the families of those workers back in Cuba. The issue of trafficking is a figment of their imagination. However, they are in a position to dictate terms and will damage all countries in this region if they do not comply and help starve the Cuban people through their extra territorial policies of strangulation of Cuba.