THE WAR COMING IN THE SOUTHERN CARIBBEAN

The United States declared last month that the airspace over Venezuela was closed. That is the sovereign airspace of Venezuela and so how can another country declare the airspace closed. Then ships by contract bound from Venezuela and heading to Cuba were seized on the high seas by the American military in an attempt to enforce a blockade of commerce between Venezuela and other countries. Again what is the legal basis for doing so? Venezuela poses no threat to the United States and the action does not have the support of the United Nations. The Americans have also said that they are working to use their intelligence agency to overthrow the government in Venezuela. They have also said they will bomb land targets in Venezuela. They have 15,000 troops on ships around the southern Caribbean. And landing rights for their military on the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago. This suggests that war is about to come.