THOSE WHO WANT TO RUN HAVE THEIR WORK CUT OUT FOR THEM

With the general election in 2026 being some 15 months away, the number of people applying for PLP nominations is expanding exponentially. Fred Mitchell addressed the matter in the House on Wednesday 4 June 2025. Mr. Mitchell said that the first prerequisite for getting a PLP nomination is that you must join the PLP. But many also seem not to want to do the ground work that is required to ground in a nomination, like joining a branch and working within that branch to help the political work in the constituency.