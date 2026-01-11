TRUMP’S WORLD

The poem that starts with the words “I am master of all I survey” is the apt beginning to this short piece today on where we are in the world dominated by the aggression of the leaders of the United States toward the rest of the world. They were not kidding when they announced in various publications as Joe Biden was making his exit that they intended to upend the entire world order and deconstruct what their predecessors had carefully and thoughtfully put together based on a common and agreed morality

That has now gone out of the window for power being the only fact. There is no friend of America any more. It appears that the whole world is at bay.

With the kidnapping of the President of Venezuela for offences that clearly are a tissue of lies, there is a free for all in whole world. The Russians are free to trample on Ukraine and the Chinese on Taiwan. That means that anyone is at risk.

This has not missed the leaders of CARICOM countries who have all fallen in line, with nary a word to say about their much touted independence, hard fought and won against the retreating British.

No CARICOM country wants to end up with the poverty, hunger and degradation of their societies like Cuba. The Cuban people are being starved to death for ideological reasons, in a country that poses no threat to the United States at all.

So Bahamians want to go first and foremost to the United States. The Foreign Minister of The Bahamas Fred Mitchell now says that is the number one priority for the country to preserve that access. This should tell the country where we ourselves are headed. The whole idea is to survive in the current climate that is not rules based but one where whatever is said and done on the day in question goes.

