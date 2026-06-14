Two Angry Men

FELIX SANDS FROM GRAND BAHAMA

The Bahamas Parliament has been meeting from September 29th ,1729. We have a time time honored tradition that we should be proud of; every 5 years general elections are called and the winning party forms a new government for the next 5 years .

Members elected to Parliament are referred to as honorable.

The House of Assembly is presided over by the Speaker ( chairperson) of the House, in this instance, the Hon. Patricia Deveaux . She is the Chief administrator of the House, and, the arbitrator of debates, keeping the order in this honorable chamber. In the front of the Speaker ‘s desk sits the mace which is the symbol of authority over the house. This is the time honored tradition of the British Commonwealth and Westminster system of government.

Regrettably, Mr. Michael Pintard, leader of the opposition FNM, and Mr. Andre Rollins both members of the official opposition, are two Angry Men who deported themselves in less than an honorable manner. In fact, one could easily conclude that they are both misogynistic in their thinking and behavior. The constant speaking while the chair was deliberating and similarly, Rollins insulted the chair with the words about health emergencies. The unbridled folly displayed should have no place in The Honorable House of Assembly. Shame on these angry men! Whatever their personal animus towards the speaker, it should be left outside the hallow Halls of Parliament. Respect the office, please, gentleman.

May I suggest to Madam speaker that you fortify the house Chambers with sergeant of arms; and, if the behavior continues when you are speaking, and these two men continue to speak over you, please stand; knowing them to be undisciplined they will not sit or stop. Immediately name them and eject them from The Honorable Chambers. The House of Assembly, September 29th 1729, is not a sports bar, but a beacon of light and hope for democracy in this hemisphere. Mr.

Pintard and Mr. Rollins mend your ways.

Felix Sands