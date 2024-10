U S DEMOCRATS ARE WORRIED ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN

The press in the US says that the Democratic Party and its candidate for president Kamala Harris are panicking as a result of the failure to dent the feedback from the polls as the general election of 5 November 2024 draws near. It appears that Donald Trump, a criminal and a fool, a racist and a misogynist, is on track to win the presidency again. What a shame? Well it ain’t over until it’s over.