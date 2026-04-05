Visiting Fox Hill Businesses

From Facebook:

Fred Mitchell, MP for Fox Hill, was out yesterday 30 March 2026, supporting local entrepreneurs with visits to 2 Brothers Barbershop, 9’s Convenience, Island Konek and Meme’s Water Depot.

Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community—driving the economy, creating opportunities, and showing what resilience really looks like. Hearing their stories reminds us that behind every business is passion, sacrifice, and vision.

Stay tuned for the next episode of Shop The Hill, where we’ll be shining a special spotlight on these amazing businesses!

Own a business in Fox Hill? We want to feature YOU—DM us to be highlighted next!

#FredMitchellFoxHill #MondayMotivation #ShopTheHill