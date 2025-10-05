Visiting Harvard Memorial Chapel And Our Students

From Facebook:

My annual trek to Harvard University and the church service at the Harvard Memorial Chapel. It was a privilege to hear the Rev Ian Oliver of Yale University preach on the subject of Abraham and the gulf with Lazarus and the gospel’s thoughts on wealth. He is at the far left. I reacqainted myself with the Rev Calvin Jones, Assistant Pastor and introduced myself to the Rev Alana Sullivan, Associate Minister. The student introduced himself to me. He is a Bahamian in his first year studying molecular biology. His name is Aidan Hanna. His mom is the Director of BAMSI in Andros. The second student is Pablo Smith. He is from Exuma and a graduate of L N Coakley and now studying bio engineering at Harvard.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

28 September 2025

Fred Mitchell with Pablo Smith

Fred Mitchell with Aidan Hanna