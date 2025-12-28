Visiting North Andros

Glad tidings of great joy to the people of North Andros. It was my honour to accompany the Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Works and MP for North Andros and the Berry Islands Leonardo Lightbourne to his constituency to bring good news to our supporters care of Prime Minister Philip Davis. I was accompanied by SG Barbara Cartwright. We were joined by Baldwin Johnson and Stalwart Councilor Smith at the Comfort Inn at San Andros with PLP North Andros Branch Chair Cerone Dean.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

24 December 2025