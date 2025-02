Visiting The Governor Of The Turks And Caicos Islands

From Facebook:

A pleasure to discuss bi lateral and regional affairs with Turks and Caicos Governor Dileeni Daniel-Selvaratnam and Deputy Governor Anya Williams. A refreshing exchange of views. Thank you. I was accompanied by Jenesta Messam

Hon Consul for The Bahamas in the Turks and Caicos.

Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

6 February 2025