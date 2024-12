Visiting The Musical Youth In Exuma

From FB:

I was honoured to have a tour of the Junkanoo preparations in Georgetown, Exuma for their parade on 4 January 2025. They are in good shape the group Musical Youths. L-R Keris Rolle, Anthony Ingraham,

Wyllan Brennan, Latina Gray. Thank you and I wish them all the best.



Fred Mitchell MP

Fox Hill

4 December 2024