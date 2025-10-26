VOTE FOR DARRON PICKSTOCK

On the date after the writ of election was issued Wednesday 22 October 2025 Chairman Fred Mitchell, Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis, Prime Minister Philip Davis and the candidate Senator Darron Pickstock at the Golden Isles Headquarters.

The bye-election is now called for Golden Isles. The date is 24th November, the last week in the month. The candidate is Darron Pickstock. He serves in the senate and will soon resign to run in the seat. Vaughn Miller, late of Golden Isles, is now safely in the ground. The campaign starts in earnest to make sure that Darron Pickstock and the PLP retain the seat. Teams went fanning out on Saturday 25 October 2025 to begin the march toward victory.

One man from polling division 14 in Golden Isles safely predicts that the party will retain the seat. He said that he is confident that people will remember the cruelty of the Minnis administration, the last iteration of the FNM government in the minds of the population. It will not be a pleasant memory, said our informant. People will remember how they were locked up and abused during the FNM’s last time and they will vote for the PLP.

For our sake, we hope so but we also hope that we the PLP forces get on the ground and make sure that they remember how bad it was and how good it now is.

Darron Pickstock is the right man for the job. He came up through the PLP’s farm system, a former Chair of the Progressive Young Liberals. He is a lawyer. He has a wife and two children. He is from North Andros so he knows what it is to be a family island citizen. This bodes well for the spirit of helping people. He therefore has all the right stuff for becoming a Member of Parliament.

We urge the voters of Golden Isles then to consider Senator Darron Pickstock as the man who will best represent your interests. He will do a good job. He has the experience. He is the right age for a long future in politics and he has the right disposition for the job. Let’s all commit to him for the job.

