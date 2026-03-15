WE CAN’T HEAR FROM PINTARD ON DAMES

It’s been weeks if not months now that the partner of Marvin Dames, the former National Security Minister and the FNM candidate for Mt Moriah, was arrested with 200 kilos of cocaine on the boat that is owned jointly and severally by Marvin Dames, his wife Stacy and Malcolm Goodman. Mr. Goodman first said he was guilty then changed his plea to not guilty. What is a common factor is that the Leader of the Opposition Michael Pintard who has something to say about everything has not had a word to say about this.