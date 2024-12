WE REMEMBER TERANCE BETHEL

Back on 31 December 2020, the then Vice Chair of the Progressive Liberal Party Terance Bethel, was found dead in his home. This was a shock to the entire organization. He was a promising leader and was focused on helping the PLP to win the next general election. He was a founder of the Men’s Branch of the PLP and helped to establish the International Men’s Day in The Bahamas. May he rest in peace on this the 4 year since he left us.