WHAT DRIVES THE HATRED OF HAITIANS IN THIS COUNTRY

Michael Pintard and the FNM are leading the war against Haitians in this country. They have started a campaign in their ads to cause hatred and division in the country toward a group of people that have done nothing except help to build the country. The latest was the stupidity of the nonsense over passport fraud. This is all fake news. The PLP has been enforcing the law on passports and that suddenly has turned into fraudulent passports. What a lot of rubbish. Our hope is that everyone of Haitian ancestry in this country remembers who is against them being here.