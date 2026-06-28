What type of Fisherman call his Fish Stink?

The fish he sells and, also, exports around the world. His catch is the only way he sustains his family and takes care of his personal responsibilities as a leader. What would cause a fisherman to do such a destructive thing? This is the same principal used when it comes to our country.

Clearly, this is what the FNM opposition is good at: engaging in self-destructive behavior. Attacking the Bahamian passport is one such example; a portrait of destruction and recklessness. The document citizens use to move seamlessly travel around the world; In most countries, Bahamians do not need a visa because we have negotiated many reciprocal agreements. The biometric features of this document is among some of the most sophisticated security features to date. Nevertheless, the opposition fisherman continues to cast doubt on the veracity of this important document; shouting to the world that the document is questionable. What is the end game? What type of fisherman continues to call his fish stink? An unpatriotic irresponsible fisherman. We have other examples of the Tomfoolery the FNM engages in.

Losing three times in a 5-year election cycle has affected the FNM deeply. Politics 101 demands introspection after such losses, instead of lashing out.

In 2017 when the PLP lost the general election, the PLP’s party leader, Brave Davis and chairman, Fred Mitchell did not stay down on the map crying “They Rob Us”.

Instead, the PLP chairman Mitchell, told PLP supporters through voice notes and visiting the islands that this was not the end of the world, and, we have 59 months until the next ELECTION. That was the posture taken. Within the first three months, all branches of the PLP were meeting and rebuilding.

A nationwide Tour by the chairman followed by party leader, listened and then acted. This is leadership.

Today, the magnitude of the FNM’S defeat has seemingly not been accepted. We hear talking points about the PLP not having a clear mandate because of low voter turnout. Sadly, the latest talking points have moved into the Realm of Darkness, portraying members of parliament as traffickers, and engaging in other nefarious activities. These malcontents know what they are saying are falsehoods that will not hold up in the court of law; but yet, they persist.

Finally, Mr. Pintard, your party lost, and the PLP won, accept the losses, and do better please, with Grace and dignity. Stop calling our fish stink! Leadership demands responsible decision making.

Felix Sands