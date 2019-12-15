WHATEVER ARE WE GOING TO DO WITH THIS SPEAKER? CALLS FOR DEMOS AROUND HIS PRIVATE HOME

Dumbo the elephant has nothing on Halson Moultrie, Speaker of the House of Assembly. Mr. Moultrie continued to run interference for the Government as he presided over the debate on the Vote of No Confidence in the Prime Minister. Mr. Moultrie ended up writing himself off as an idiot in the history books. It is a known fact that the resolution was Mr. Davis’ resolution. The rules do not permit you to amend a resolution so that the amendment causes the entire resolution to change in meaning and effect. He allowed such an amendment. Then if that were not enough, he went further and refused to allow the mover of the motion, Leader of the Opposition Philip Davis to wind up the debate. The Opposition walked out rather than listen to the puffery of the Prime Minister. But as Timothy Roberts commented on his Facebook page: the Prime Minister might have the confidence of his MPs but he does not have the confidence of the country. The PLP must deal with the Speaker of the House. We suggest mass demonstrations around his private home as a start.