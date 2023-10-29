WHAT’S IN STORE WHEN PINTARD’S MAN LOSES

Tribune image

At a recent press conference 24 October 2023, Michael Pintard, the Leader of the Opposition was asked when will the FNM have a convention.  This is a contentious subject for him because he does not have the votes to continue his leadership, so he is stalling, delaying and deferring.  Instead of answering the question, he deflected it by saying things were fine in the FNM as they are now but then turned on the PLP saying that its Chairman is facing a challenger for his job.  We wonder what business is that of Michael Pintard. He had better watch out.  If he loses this bye-election coming up for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, his goose is cooked. Former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis is waiting to pounce.

