WHERE IS THE FNM’S CAMPAIGN

The question that is being asked throughout the country is to where is the FNM’s campaign? There must be a campaign of total stealth because most PLP campaigners are trying to figure out where the FNM canvassers are. It appears that they are either sneaking around in the dead of night or in the early morning or perhaps running a campaign by telephone. The other suggestion is maybe their campaign is falling apart on the ground. The intelligence is that the party is running on fumes and Michael Pintard is unable to galvanize people and funding. Warning though to PLPs do not relax we have to beat them and beat them soundly.